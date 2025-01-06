Office Of Samoan Affairs Of California
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Nutrition and Health
Encourages healthy lifestyles through physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness within the community.
Enrichment
Helps low-income individuals in Los Angeles County achieve economic self-sufficiency through self-improvement, employment services, and child/family development.
Counseling
Offers counseling and mental health therapy to domestic violence victims; provides relationship education for youth and sexual risk avoidance for teens/young adults.
About
Office Of Samoan Affairs Of California
Founded in
1995
EIN
942611727
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
454 E CARSON PLAZA DR CARSON, California 90746-3209 United States
Website
officeofsamoanaffairs.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Office of Samoan Affairs of California Inc, founded in 1995, supports Samoans and at-risk individuals through community-based services. They address social, emotional, and employment needs, offering counseling, relationship education, and employment services to help low-income areas.
Mission
Provides community and social-based services and educational opportunities to Samoans and other at-risk individuals, fostering self-sufficiency.
