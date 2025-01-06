Ojeni
Donate to
Ojeni
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Ojeni
Shop to support
Ojeni
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Ojeni
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Sponsorship
Provides comprehensive support to children in Malawi, sponsoring them through secondary education and offering additional assistance for university or college.
About
Ojeni
Founded in
2023
EIN
923023324
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
2608 E ROY ST SEATTLE, Washington 98112-4151 United States
Website
ojeni.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
OJENI, founded in 2023, empowers children in Malawi through quality education, promoting lifelong learning opportunities and supporting them through secondary school. They partner with the Nchima Trust to provide on-the-ground assistance.
Mission
OJENI serves the Seattle community from its base on E Roy St, working to make a meaningful local impact and foster connection. Learn more at ojeni.org.
Looking for other organizations in
Washington, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: