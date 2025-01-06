On Lok Senior Health Service
On Lok Senior Health Service
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
PACE Program
Full-service healthcare and senior services program empowering independence for seniors in the San Francisco Bay Area.
PACEpartners
Consulting and technical assistance for PACE programs.
Senior Services
Resources, activities, and services for older adults to stay healthy and active in their community.
On Lok Always Active
Wellness plans and weekly group exercise and fall prevention classes.
About
On Lok Senior Health Service
Founded in
1972
EIN
942162549
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Senior Assisted Living
Address
1333 BUSH ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94109-5611 United States
Website
onlok.org
About
On Lok Senior Health Service, founded in 1972, empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Its mission is to relentlessly pursue quality of life and care for seniors and their families. On Lok is known for pioneering the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model, providing comprehensive medical care and social services to enable seniors to live at home as long as possible.
Mission
On Lok relentlessly pursues quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families, serving seniors for over 50 years.
