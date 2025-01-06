About

On Lok Senior Health Service, founded in 1972, empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Its mission is to relentlessly pursue quality of life and care for seniors and their families. On Lok is known for pioneering the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model, providing comprehensive medical care and social services to enable seniors to live at home as long as possible.

Mission

