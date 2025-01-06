powered by 
On Lok Senior Health Service

 — 
Pursue quality of life for older adults.
Events of 

On Lok Senior Health Service

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
On Lok Senior Health Service
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
On Lok Senior Health Service
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
On Lok Senior Health Service
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

On Lok Senior Health Service

100% of your purchase supports 
On Lok Senior Health Service
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
On Lok Senior Health Service

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

PACE Program

Full-service healthcare and senior services program empowering independence for seniors in the San Francisco Bay Area.

PACEpartners

Consulting and technical assistance for PACE programs.

Senior Services

Resources, activities, and services for older adults to stay healthy and active in their community.

On Lok Always Active

Wellness plans and weekly group exercise and fall prevention classes.

About

On Lok Senior Health Service

Founded in

1972

EIN

942162549

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services > Care Services > Senior Assisted Living

Address

1333 BUSH ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94109-5611 United States

Website

onlok.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
On Lok Senior Health Service
About

On Lok Senior Health Service, founded in 1972, empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Its mission is to relentlessly pursue quality of life and care for seniors and their families. On Lok is known for pioneering the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model, providing comprehensive medical care and social services to enable seniors to live at home as long as possible.

Mission

On Lok relentlessly pursues quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families, serving seniors for over 50 years.

