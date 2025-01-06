On Lok Senior Health Service
Donate to
On Lok Senior Health Service
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
On Lok Senior Health Service
Shop to support
On Lok Senior Health Service
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
On Lok Senior Health Service
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
PACE Healthcare Program
A health plan, healthcare provider, and long-term services all in one. Helps seniors stay healthy and receive comprehensive care.
Senior Center
A vibrant community where seniors can explore hobbies, connect with resources, and enjoy meals together.
LGBTQ Program
A community day program designed by and for LGBTQ+ seniors, offering a supportive and inclusive environment.
Senior Services
Offers nutrition programs, group exercises, aging resources, and various activities to support senior well-being.
About
On Lok Senior Health Service
Founded in
1972
EIN
942162549
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
7.1.1. Hospitals And Clinics
Address
1333 BUSH ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94109-5611 United States
Website
www.onlok.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
On Lok Senior Health Services, founded in 1971, empowers seniors to age with dignity and independence. A pioneer in elderly care, On Lok founded the PACE healthcare model. With over 50 years of service, they offer accessible healthcare, supportive services, and housing to help seniors stay healthy, active, and connected to their communities, relentlessly pursuing quality of life and care.
Mission
On Lok relentlessly pursues quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families, helping them stay healthy, active, and socially connected.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: