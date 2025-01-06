On Lok Senior Health Service

About

On Lok Senior Health Services, founded in 1971, empowers seniors to age with dignity and independence. A pioneer in elderly care, On Lok founded the PACE healthcare model. With over 50 years of service, they offer accessible healthcare, supportive services, and housing to help seniors stay healthy, active, and connected to their communities, relentlessly pursuing quality of life and care.

Mission

On Lok relentlessly pursues quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families, helping them stay healthy, active, and socially connected.