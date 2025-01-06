About

On The Upward Initiative, founded in 2024, enhances the lives of adolescent women. Based in Houston, TX, the organization focuses on personal growth, leadership, and community engagement to support young women facing the challenges of adolescence, nurturing their mental, emotional, and physical health.

Mission

On the Upward Initiative enhances the quality of life for communities globally, with a special focus on supporting young women as they navigate the challenges of adolescence.