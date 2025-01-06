On The Upward Initiative
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Leadership Program
Inspires young women with leadership skills through workshops, mentorship, and real-world experiences to become community leaders.
UP for Children of Incarcerated Parents
Provides emotional, educational, and social support to children with incarcerated parents through counseling, mentorship, and family engagement.
Founded in
2024
EIN
933470696
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
2820 CLEBURNE ST HOUSTON, Texas 77004-5434 United States
Website
www.ontheupward.org
Phone
(713)-701-7901
Email address
About
On The Upward Initiative, founded in 2024, enhances the lives of adolescent women. Based in Houston, TX, the organization focuses on personal growth, leadership, and community engagement to support young women facing the challenges of adolescence, nurturing their mental, emotional, and physical health.
Mission
On the Upward Initiative enhances the quality of life for communities globally, with a special focus on supporting young women as they navigate the challenges of adolescence.
