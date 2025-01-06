Onpoint Community Credit Union
Onpoint Community Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Onpoint Community Credit Union
Onpoint Community Credit Union
Onpoint Community Credit Union
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Financial Education Lessons
Free in-person lessons on personal finance are provided to schools and community organizations by trained OnPoint financial educators.
Onpoint Community Credit Union
1944
930257765
501(c)(14)
Community Development
PO BOX 3750 PORTLAND, Oregon 97208-3750 United States
www.onpointcu.com
(800)-527-3932
OnPoint Community Credit Union, founded in 1932, started with 16 members. Rooted in supporting teachers, they champion education through awards and volunteerism, reflecting their origins as Portland Teachers Credit Union. They focus on community impact through various giving programs.
OnPoint builds strong communities by supporting financial growth and well-being, one person at a time. They strive to be the leader in the community.
