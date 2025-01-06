Operation Usa

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Disaster Relief and Recovery

Providing support to children and families to recover, grow, and thrive after disasters, focusing on health and education programs.

Education Programs

Supporting the opening and restoration of schools in disaster-impacted communities, providing safe spaces for children to learn and grow.

Health Programs

Supporting health programs to help children and families recover from disasters, disease, and violence.

