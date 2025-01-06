Operation Usa
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Disaster Relief and Recovery
Providing support to children and families to recover, grow, and thrive after disasters, focusing on health and education programs.
Education Programs
Supporting the opening and restoration of schools in disaster-impacted communities, providing safe spaces for children to learn and grow.
Health Programs
Supporting health programs to help children and families recover from disasters, disease, and violence.
About
Operation Usa
Founded in
1980
EIN
953504080
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PENTHOUSE LOS ANGELES, California 90036-0000 United States
Website
www.opusa.org
Phone
(323)-413-2353
Email address
About
Operation USA, founded in Los Angeles in 1979, helps children and families recover and thrive after disasters. With a budget-conscious approach, they deliver aid and support health & education programs globally, focusing on long-term community resilience. They have provided over $450 million in aid to over 100 countries.
Mission
Operation USA helps children and families at home and abroad recover and thrive in the wake of disasters, disease, violence and endemic poverty.
{Similar 1}
