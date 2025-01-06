Orange County Amateur Radio Club
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Educational Programs
Provides educational resources and training related to amateur radio for members and the public.
Public Service Events
Supports local public service events by providing communication assistance.
Emergency Communications
Trains for and provides communications support during emergencies.
Hamfests
Organizes and participates in hamfests, which are events for amateur radio enthusiasts to buy, sell, and learn about equipment.
About
Orange County Amateur Radio Club
Founded in
1965
EIN
956049642
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
3454 TUSTIN, California 92781-0000 United States
Website
www.w6ze.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
The Orange County Amateur Radio Club is dedicated to the advancement of Ham Radio and is located in the heart of Southern California.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
