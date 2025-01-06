Orange County Bird Breeders
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bird Breeding Support and Education
Providing support and education for bird breeding, promoting proper care for all types of birds through resources and services.
About
Orange County Bird Breeders
Founded in
2009
EIN
953097843
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
5.1.1. Animal Shelters
Address
PO BOX 1769 COSTA MESA, California 92628-0000 United States
Website
ocbirdbreeders.com
Phone
(562)-572-7671
Email address
About
Mission
Orange County Bird Breeders is a non-profit social group that shares a passion for birds. They promote the proper care, husbandry, and breeding of all types of birds, exchanging information to increase knowledge.
