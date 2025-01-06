Orange County Estate Planning Council
Donate to
Orange County Estate Planning Council
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Orange County Estate Planning Council
Shop to support
Orange County Estate Planning Council
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Orange County Estate Planning Council
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Estate Planning Education and Networking
Providing education and facilitating the exchange of ideas among estate planning professionals to improve service quality for the public.
About
Orange County Estate Planning Council
Founded in
1977
EIN
953105008
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1442 E LINCOLN AVE PMB 441 ORANGE, California 92865-1934 United States
Website
www.orangecountyepc.org
Phone
(866)-226-2224
Email address
-
About
The Orange County Estate Planning Council's mission is to provide education and the mutual exchange of ideas, knowledge, and skills in the field of estate planning.
Mission
The Orange County Estate Planning Council's mission is to provide education and the mutual exchange of ideas, knowledge, and skills in the field of estate planning, thereby improving the quality of estate planning services in the community.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: