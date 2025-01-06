Orange County Humane Society
Mentor Programme
Pet Adoptions
Find your new best friend! The Orange County Humane Society offers dogs and cats for adoption, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping.
Humane Education Programs
Provides tours for children to educate the public on responsible pet ownership and animal safety.
Volunteer Programs
Opportunities include cat cuddling, dog walking, and helping with charity and fundraising events.
Founded in
1945
EIN
952225005
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
21632 NEWLAND ST HUNTINGTN BCH, California 92646-7610 United States
Website
www.ochumanesociety.com
Phone
(714)-536-8480
Email address
-
About
Mission
The OCHS strives to provide temporary safe refuge for the sick, injured, lost, neglected, abused and deserted animals within its power, finding permanent loving homes and providing rehabilitation whenever possible.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
