{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Pet Adoptions

Find your new best friend! The Orange County Humane Society offers dogs and cats for adoption, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping.

‍

Humane Education Programs

Provides tours for children to educate the public on responsible pet ownership and animal safety.

‍

Volunteer Programs

Opportunities include cat cuddling, dog walking, and helping with charity and fundraising events.

‍