Oregon Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment Network
Donate to
Oregon Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment Network
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oregon Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment Network
Shop to support
Oregon Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment Network
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oregon Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment Network
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Professional Training and Support
OASOTN provides professional training and support to those working with youth who have sexually offended, to prevent sexual abuse.
About
Oregon Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment Network
Founded in
1988
EIN
930969633
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
45 82ND DRIVE GLADSTONE, Oregon 97027-2562 United States
Website
www.oasotn.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
OASOTN is committed to preventing sexual abuse by offering professional training, support, technical assistance, and advocating for legislative action related to the effective management and treatment of youth who have sexually offended. It was established in 1988.
Mission
Oregon Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment Network connects and supports those involved in adolescent treatment in Gladstone, Oregon, helping youth and communities move forward safely.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: