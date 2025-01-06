powered by 
Support 

Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs

 — 
Promote and develop entrepreneurship for ethnic minorities.
Events of 

Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs Raffle for a Cause
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs

100% of your purchase supports 
Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs's Programs & Services

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Technical Assistance Support

Provides free technical assistance to minority, women, and emerging small businesses, including training in bookkeeping, planning, management, marketing, software, and communications.

Youth Entrepreneurship Program

Offers a program where youth gain direct retail and business operational experience, including an Entrepreneurship Academy where teams create business plans.

Annual Conference and Trade Show

An annual conference and trade show for exchanging relevant information. Includes informational working lunches, coffee and issues forums, and veterans' forums.

About

Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs

Founded in

1991

EIN

943058546

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Economic Development

Address

731 N HAYDEN MEADOWS DR PORTLAND, Oregon 97217-7569 United States

Website

oame.org

Phone

(503)-249-7744

Email address

[email protected]

Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs
About

Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs (OAME), est. 1987, is a non-profit dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and economic development for ethnic minorities in Oregon and SW Washington. OAME provides support services to small businesses, fostering a thriving community.

Mission

OAME's mission is to promote and develop entrepreneurship and economic development for ethnic minorities in Oregon and SW Washington.

