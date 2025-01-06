Oregon Association Of Minority Entrepreneurs
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Technical Assistance Support
Provides free technical assistance to minority, women, and emerging small businesses, including training in bookkeeping, planning, management, marketing, software, and communications.
Youth Entrepreneurship Program
Offers a program where youth gain direct retail and business operational experience, including an Entrepreneurship Academy where teams create business plans.
Annual Conference and Trade Show
An annual conference and trade show for exchanging relevant information. Includes informational working lunches, coffee and issues forums, and veterans' forums.
Founded in
1991
EIN
943058546
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
731 N HAYDEN MEADOWS DR PORTLAND, Oregon 97217-7569 United States
Website
oame.org
Phone
(503)-249-7744
Email address
Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs (OAME), est. 1987, is a non-profit dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and economic development for ethnic minorities in Oregon and SW Washington. OAME provides support services to small businesses, fostering a thriving community.
Mission
OAME's mission is to promote and develop entrepreneurship and economic development for ethnic minorities in Oregon and SW Washington.
City
State
