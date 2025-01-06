Oregon Coast Childrens Theatre
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Brings theatre to schools, libraries, and community centers, offering accessible performances.
Provides in-depth instruction in live theatre production, integrating arts into the curriculum.
Creating and performing pageants.
Focuses on creating fine art.
Oregon Coast Childrens Theatre
1993
EIN 931109051
501(c)(3)
Performance & Visual Arts
PO BOX 538 TOLEDO, Oregon 97391-0538 United States
oregoncoastchildrenstheatre.org
(503)-801-0603
Oregon Coast Children's Theatre, founded in 1990, supports arts education and trains young artists. Serving rural Oregon and underserved communities, they offer workshops, classes, productions, and events, integrating fine and performing arts for a well-rounded education.
Mission
Oregon Coast Children's Theatre fosters appreciation and understanding of the Performing Arts for our Youth & Community.
