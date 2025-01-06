Oregon Council For The Humanities
Oregon Council For The Humanities
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Conversation Project
Facilitates discussions on relevant subjects within local businesses, community groups, and nonprofits.
Humanity in Perspective
Offers a free college-level humanities course to low-income individuals and those facing barriers to education.
Public Program Grants
Awards funding to humanities programs and events that explore challenging questions and promote connected communities.
Oregon Humanities Magazine
A triannual magazine featuring articles and perspectives on Oregon's culture and humanities.
About
Oregon Council For The Humanities
Founded in
1978
EIN
930716419
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
610 SW ALDER ST STE 1111 PORTLAND, Oregon 97205-3612 United States
Website
www.oregonhumanities.org
Phone
(503)-241-05438007350543
Email address
About
Oregon Humanities, founded in 1978, connects Oregonians through conversation, storytelling, and programs that inspire understanding and collaborative change. They foster dialogue around social, cultural, and historical issues, awarding grants and offering various programs statewide.
Mission
Oregon Humanities connects people and communities through conversation, storytelling, and participatory programs to inspire understanding and collaborative change.
