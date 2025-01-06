powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Oregon Council For The Humanities

 — 
Connect people through conversation, storytelling, programs.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Oregon Council For The Humanities

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Oregon Council For The Humanities
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Oregon Council For The Humanities
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Oregon Council For The Humanities
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Oregon Council For The Humanities

100% of your purchase supports 
Oregon Council For The Humanities
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Oregon Council For The Humanities

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Conversation Project

Facilitates discussions on relevant subjects within local businesses, community groups, and nonprofits.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Humanity in Perspective

Offers a free college-level humanities course to low-income individuals and those facing barriers to education.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Public Program Grants

Awards funding to humanities programs and events that explore challenging questions and promote connected communities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Oregon Humanities Magazine

A triannual magazine featuring articles and perspectives on Oregon's culture and humanities.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Oregon Council For The Humanities

Founded in

1978

EIN

930716419

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Arts & Culture

Address

610 SW ALDER ST STE 1111 PORTLAND, Oregon 97205-3612 United States

Website

www.oregonhumanities.org

Phone

(503)-241-05438007350543

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Oregon Council For The Humanities
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Oregon Humanities, founded in 1978, connects Oregonians through conversation, storytelling, and programs that inspire understanding and collaborative change. They foster dialogue around social, cultural, and historical issues, awarding grants and offering various programs statewide.

Mission

Oregon Humanities connects people and communities through conversation, storytelling, and participatory programs to inspire understanding and collaborative change.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Oregon, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Oregon Council For The Humanities

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!