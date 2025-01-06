Oregon Draymen & Warehousemens Association
Oregon Draymen & Warehousemens Association
Oregon Draymen & Warehousemens Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Combating Unauthorized Movers
Working with ODOT to address unauthorized moving companies in Oregon through education, compliance measures, and community engagement.
About
Oregon Draymen & Warehousemens Association
Founded in
1948
EIN
930256440
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
4005 SE NAEF RD PORTLAND, Oregon 97267-5617 United States
Website
ormsa.com
Phone
(503)-513-0005
Email address
About
The Oregon Moving & Storage Association, established in 1948, protects and advances the interests of the trucking, transportation, and warehouse industries in Oregon. They provide consumer information and referrals.
Mission
The Oregon Moving & Storage Association protects and advances the interests of the trucking, transportation, and warehouse industries in Oregon.
What $2,100 could fund instead: