Oregon Dressage Society
Donate to
Oregon Dressage Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oregon Dressage Society
Shop to support
Oregon Dressage Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oregon Dressage Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adult Programs
Offers competition and educational opportunities, such as the USDF “L” Education Program, for adult dressage enthusiasts.
Youth Programs
Manages programs for high school and college students, Junior/Young Riders, and outreach to youth programs like Pony Club and 4-H.
Para-Dressage
Provides opportunities and support for para-dressage riders.
Dressage Sporthorse Breeding
Focuses on the development and promotion of dressage sporthorse breeding.
About
Oregon Dressage Society
Founded in
1992
EIN
930884148
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 666 CANBY, Oregon 97013-0000 United States
Website
oregondressage.com
Phone
(503)-893-5254
Email address
About
The Oregon Dressage Society, founded in 1971 and incorporated in 1992, is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and educating about dressage. Through clinics, shows, and awards, they support riders of all levels and advocate for horse welfare. ODS provides diverse activities and events tailored to various ages and abilities, fostering a vibrant dressage community in Oregon.
Mission
Oregon Dressage Society enhances the image of Dressage through programs, publications, and competitions, promoting the welfare of the horse and its riders.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: