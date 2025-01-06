Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation
Donate to
Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation
Shop to support
Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Gun Owner Rights Protection
Protecting the rights of gun owners in Oregon, especially the 170,000 concealed handgun license holders, through legal action and education.
About
Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation
Founded in
2002
EIN
931312098
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 556 CANBY, Oregon 97013-0000 United States
Website
ofef.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
OFEF is committed and determined to protect the rights of gun owners wherever they are threatened and serves the 170,000 concealed handgun license holders. The organization takes on legal actions that affect all of Oregon's concealed handgun licensees.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: