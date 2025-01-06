About

The Oregon Genealogical Society, founded in 1964 and located in Eugene, Oregon, maintains a genealogical research library and offers educational programs, classes, workshops, and seminars. They also collect and publish records and provide research services. OGS issues Oregon Pioneer and Early Settler certificates to qualifying applicants.

Mission

Oregon Genealogical Society Inc connects people in Eugene and beyond to their family roots, fostering community through the preservation and sharing of genealogical records and stories.