Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Classes & Workshops
Offers classes and workshops on various genealogy topics, such as DNA, immigration records, and software programs.
About
Oregon Genealogical Society
Founded in
1964
EIN
936031235
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.3. Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
955 OAK ALY EUGENE, Oregon 97401-3148 United States
Website
oregongs.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Oregon Genealogical Society, founded in 1964 and located in Eugene, Oregon, maintains a genealogical research library and offers educational programs, classes, workshops, and seminars. They also collect and publish records and provide research services. OGS issues Oregon Pioneer and Early Settler certificates to qualifying applicants.
Mission
Oregon Genealogical Society Inc connects people in Eugene and beyond to their family roots, fostering community through the preservation and sharing of genealogical records and stories.


