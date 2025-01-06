About

The Oregon Historical Society, founded in 1951, preserves and shares Oregon's history, making it accessible to all. It operates a museum and library at 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205.

The Oregon Historical Society preserves our state's history and makes it accessible to everyone in ways that advance knowledge and inspire curiosity about all the people, places, and events that have shaped Oregon.