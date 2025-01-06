Oregon Historical Society
Donate to
Oregon Historical Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oregon Historical Society
Shop to support
Oregon Historical Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oregon Historical Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Programs
Offers educational programs for both children and adults to learn about Oregon's history.
Traveling Exhibits
Provides smaller exhibits that travel around the state, bringing Oregon's history to different communities.
About
Oregon Historical Society
Founded in
1951
EIN
930391599
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.2. Historical Preservation Societies
Address
1200 SW PARK AVE PORTLAND, Oregon 97205-2441 United States
Website
www.ohs.org
Phone
(503)-222-1741
Email address
About
The Oregon Historical Society, founded in 1951, preserves and shares Oregon's history, making it accessible to all. It operates a museum and library at 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205. The OHS's mission is to advance knowledge and inspire curiosity by collecting, preserving, and publishing Oregon’s rich history.
Mission
The Oregon Historical Society preserves our state's history and makes it accessible to everyone in ways that advance knowledge and inspire curiosity about all the people, places, and events that have shaped Oregon.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: