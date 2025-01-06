Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
Donate to
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
Shop to support
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Professional Development for Educators
Offers workshops and resources for K-12 educators, focusing on Holocaust and Genocide, Oregon History and Connections, and Addressing Race and Racism.
Youth Programs
Provides programming opportunities developed by the museum's Student Advisory Board, creating a space for students to meet and engage with relevant topics.
About
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
Founded in
1996
EIN
943113745
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
724 NW DAVIS ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-3663 United States
Website
www.ojmche.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE), explores the legacy of the Jewish experience in Oregon and teaches the universal relevance of the Holocaust. Founded in 1989 and merged with the Oregon Holocaust Resource Center in 2014, OJMCHE provides opportunities for intercultural conversations. The museum has core exhibits underscoring Jewish life and history.
Mission
The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education explores the legacy of the Jewish experience in Oregon, teaches the enduring and universal relevance of the Holocaust, and provides opportunities for intercultural conversations.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: