powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education

 — 
Explore Jewish experience, teach Holocaust relevance, offer conversations.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education

100% of your purchase supports 
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Professional Development for Educators

Offers workshops and resources for K-12 educators, focusing on Holocaust and Genocide, Oregon History and Connections, and Addressing Race and Racism.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Programs

Provides programming opportunities developed by the museum's Student Advisory Board, creating a space for students to meet and engage with relevant topics.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education

Founded in

1996

EIN

943113745

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Cultural Heritage Nonprofits

Address

724 NW DAVIS ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-3663 United States

Website

www.ojmche.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE), explores the legacy of the Jewish experience in Oregon and teaches the universal relevance of the Holocaust. Founded in 1989 and merged with the Oregon Holocaust Resource Center in 2014, OJMCHE provides opportunities for intercultural conversations. The museum has core exhibits underscoring Jewish life and history.

Mission

The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education explores the legacy of the Jewish experience in Oregon, teaches the enduring and universal relevance of the Holocaust, and provides opportunities for intercultural conversations.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Oregon, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Oregon Jewish Museum And Center For Holocaust Education

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!