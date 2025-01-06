Oregon Newspapers Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarships and Journalism Education
Provides direct scholarships to individuals and journalism departments to support journalism education.
Better Newspaper Contest
A contest that recognizes and celebrates excellence in newspaper journalism.
Best Ad Ideas Contest
A contest that recognizes and celebrates the best advertising ideas in newspapers.
Collegiate Newspaper Contest
A contest specifically for collegiate newspapers to showcase their journalistic talent.
About
Oregon Newspapers Foundation
Founded in
1978
EIN
930699926
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
400 2ND ST 100 LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon 97034-3127 United States
Website
www.orenews.com
Phone
(503)-624-6397
Email address
About
The Oregon Newspapers Foundation supports journalism education through scholarships to individuals and journalism departments. It also develops educational programs and underwrites contests, conferences, and workshops to promote excellence in journalism and advertising in Oregon.
Mission
Oregon Newspapers Foundation supports journalism education through direct scholarships to individuals or journalism departments and by creating educational programs.
{Similar 1}
