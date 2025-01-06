powered by 
Events of 

Oregon State Credit Union

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Oregon State Credit Union
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Oregon State Credit Union
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Oregon State Credit Union
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Oregon State Credit Union

100% of your purchase supports 
Oregon State Credit Union
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Oregon State Credit Union

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

__wf_reserved_inherit

TLT College Scholarships

Oregon State Credit Union awards ten $2,500 college scholarships each spring to eligible high school seniors.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Scottie Savers Club

Savings accounts for kids 12 and younger to learn about savings goals and financial decisions.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Tomorrow's Leaders Today (TLT) Savings

Savings accounts for teens ages 13-18.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Banzai Financial Literacy Program

A free online program that teaches financial literacy to students and community members.

About

Oregon State Credit Union

Founded in

1944

EIN

930444581

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(14)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

PO BOX 306 CORVALLIS, Oregon 97339-0306 United States

Website

www.oregonstatecu.com

Phone

(541)-714-4000

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Oregon State Credit Union
About

Oregon State Credit Union, est. 1954, is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. It aims to create financial solutions that make lives better, returning earnings to members through services and community involvement. Originally started by an OSU professor, it serves those who live or work in many Oregon counties.

Mission

Oregon State Credit Union serves Corvallis and the surrounding Oregon community, helping members achieve financial stability and growth with trusted credit union services.

