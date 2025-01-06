Oregon State Credit Union
Donate to
Oregon State Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oregon State Credit Union
Shop to support
Oregon State Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oregon State Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
TLT College Scholarships
Oregon State Credit Union awards ten $2,500 college scholarships each spring to eligible high school seniors.
Scottie Savers Club
Savings accounts for kids 12 and younger to learn about savings goals and financial decisions.
Tomorrow's Leaders Today (TLT) Savings
Savings accounts for teens ages 13-18.
Banzai Financial Literacy Program
A free online program that teaches financial literacy to students and community members.
About
Oregon State Credit Union
Founded in
1944
EIN
930444581
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 306 CORVALLIS, Oregon 97339-0306 United States
Website
www.oregonstatecu.com
Phone
(541)-714-4000
Email address
About
Oregon State Credit Union, est. 1954, is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. It aims to create financial solutions that make lives better, returning earnings to members through services and community involvement. Originally started by an OSU professor, it serves those who live or work in many Oregon counties.
Mission
Oregon State Credit Union serves Corvallis and the surrounding Oregon community, helping members achieve financial stability and growth with trusted credit union services.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: