The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Professional Development & Advocacy
Promotes veterinary medicine, educates the public, and protects the professional interests of Oregon veterinarians through advocacy and continuing education.
Oregon Veterinary Medical Association
Founded in
2021
EIN
936031231
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
1880 LANCASTER DR NE STE 118 SALEM, Oregon 97305-0000 United States
Website
www.oregonvma.org
Phone
(800)-235-35025033990311
Email address
Mission
The Oregon Veterinary Medical Association is a nonprofit organization of veterinarians dedicated to helping people give their animals a high quality life.
