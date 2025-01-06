Oregonians Credit Union
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Oregonians Scholarship Program
Annual scholarships of $2,000 awarded to high school seniors, college students, and graduate students with a focus on community involvement.
Saver Hounds Club
A savings program for kids ages 12 and under, designed to teach financial literacy and encourage saving habits.
Teen Club Account
A savings account for teens ages 13-17 that offers a higher interest rate to help them save money.
Founded in
1944
EIN
930241933
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
6915 SE LAKE RD MILWAUKIE, Oregon 97267-2103 United States
Website
www.oregonianscu.com
Phone
(503)-239-5336
Email address
-
Oregonians Credit Union, founded in 1936, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving Oregonians. Their mission is centered around encouraging financial thrift among its members, offering credit at reasonable interest rates, and providing an opportunity for members to manage their own money. They offer a range of financial products and services.
Mission
Oregonians Credit Union serves the Milwaukie community by offering accessible financial solutions and supporting members’ financial health with a local, personal touch.
