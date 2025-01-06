Oregonians Credit Union

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Oregonians Scholarship Program

Annual scholarships of $2,000 awarded to high school seniors, college students, and graduate students with a focus on community involvement.

Saver Hounds Club

A savings program for kids ages 12 and under, designed to teach financial literacy and encourage saving habits.

Teen Club Account

A savings account for teens ages 13-17 that offers a higher interest rate to help them save money.

