Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Scholarships and Civic Grants
The thrift shop provides scholarships to OSU and Linn-Benton students and awards grants to civic projects in Benton County, Oregon, funded by the net profits from thrift shop sales.
About
Osu Folk Club Thrift Shop Inc Attn Bookkeeper
Founded in
2022
EIN
930963284
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
144 NW 2ND ST CORVALLIS, Oregon 97330-4720 United States
Website
corvallisthriftshop.org
Phone
(541)-752-4733
Email address
-
About
The Corvallis Community Thrift Shop (formerly OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop) in Corvallis, OR, awards scholarships to OSU and Linn-Benton students and provides community grants to Benton County 501(c)(3) organizations. It recycles clothing and household items through donations and is run by volunteers.
Mission
The OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop contributes net profit to scholarships and civic projects, helping people recycle clothing and small household articles.
{Similar 1}
