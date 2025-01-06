Osu Folk Club Thrift Shop Inc Attn Bookkeeper

About

The Corvallis Community Thrift Shop (formerly OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop) in Corvallis, OR, awards scholarships to OSU and Linn-Benton students and provides community grants to Benton County 501(c)(3) organizations. It recycles clothing and household items through donations and is run by volunteers.

Mission

The OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop contributes net profit to scholarships and civic projects, helping people recycle clothing and small household articles.