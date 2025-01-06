About

The Historic Ouachita County Training School aims to document, preserve, and protect local historical treasures, honoring the contributions of African American students and the school's vital role. Each year, the restored spaces will host thousands for events, a free community clothes closet, and educational programs, significantly impacting Bearden and surrounding areas.

Mission

The Historic Ouachita County Training School's mission is to document, preserve, and protect the historical treasures of the community.