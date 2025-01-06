Ouachita County Training School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Programs
GBDA maintains a strong presence in southern Arkansas through new programming and sustained community involvement.
About
Ouachita County Training School
Founded in
2023
EIN
933839233
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
175 OUACHITA 85 BEARDEN, Arkansas 71720-0000 United States
Website
ouachitacountytrainingschool.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Historic Ouachita County Training School aims to document, preserve, and protect local historical treasures, honoring the contributions of African American students and the school's vital role. Each year, the restored spaces will host thousands for events, a free community clothes closet, and educational programs, significantly impacting Bearden and surrounding areas.
Mission
The Historic Ouachita County Training School's mission is to document, preserve, and protect the historical treasures of the community.
