Donate to
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Dual-Language Program
A dual-language immersion program where students learn in both English and Spanish, becoming bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural.
After School Program
Provides enrichment opportunities for academic, spiritual, and social-emotional growth. Morning care is also available.
Early Childhood Program
Designed to meet the needs of each child and develop their unique strengths and talents.
About
Founded in
1946
EIN
954191110
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
436 N HAZARD AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90063-3447 United States
Website
www.olglions.org
Phone
(323)-269-4998
Email address
About
Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Los Angeles, founded in 1946, offers a safe, caring Catholic education promoting spiritual, moral, and academic growth. The school partners with the parish, parents, and community to nurture students' full potential.
Mission
Our Lady of Guadalupe School nurtures young minds in Los Angeles, providing a supportive learning environment that helps children grow academically and personally.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
City
State
