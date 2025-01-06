Our Lady Of Loretto Church

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Sacramental Preparation

Preparing individuals for the sacraments of Baptism, Reconciliation, First Communion, Confirmation, Marriage, Holy Orders, and Anointing of the Sick.

Faith Formation

Religious education programs for children (grades 3-12), youth, and adults, including OCIA, sacramental preparation, bible study, and young adult groups.

St. Joseph Social Services Center

Providing assistance with immigration, legal issues, rent, medical needs, food, respect life issues, health insurance, mental health, unplanned pregnancy, reproductive health, and addiction.

Parish Social Ministry

Helping people in need through various outreach initiatives and support services.

