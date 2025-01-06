Our Lady Of Loretto Church
Our Lady Of Loretto Church
Our Lady Of Loretto Church
Our Lady Of Loretto Church
Our Lady Of Loretto Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sacramental Preparation
Preparing individuals for the sacraments of Baptism, Reconciliation, First Communion, Confirmation, Marriage, Holy Orders, and Anointing of the Sick.
Faith Formation
Religious education programs for children (grades 3-12), youth, and adults, including OCIA, sacramental preparation, bible study, and young adult groups.
St. Joseph Social Services Center
Providing assistance with immigration, legal issues, rent, medical needs, food, respect life issues, health insurance, mental health, unplanned pregnancy, reproductive health, and addiction.
Parish Social Ministry
Helping people in need through various outreach initiatives and support services.
Our Lady Of Loretto Church
1946
941375795
501(c)(3)
Churches
1806 NOVATO BLVD NOVATO, California 94947-2909 United States
ollnovato.org
(141)-589-72171
Our Lady of Loretto Church, founded in 1946 in Novato, CA, is a Catholic community dedicated to living the Gospel, loving one another, and serving Jesus. They offer daily and weekend masses, and operate Our Lady of Loretto School. The Mary and Joseph Adoration Chapel is open 24/7.
Our Lady of Loretto Church welcomes and supports the Novato community, offering a place for worship, connection, and spiritual growth in California.
