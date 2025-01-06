Our Lady Of Rosary Of The Talpa School

About

Our Lady of Talpa School in Los Angeles, CA, provides a Catholic education for students in Transitional Kindergarten through 8th grade. Rooted in the Gospel, the school empowers students with transformative education.

Mission

Our Lady of Talpa School's mission is to provide a transformative Catholic education to God's children rooted in the Gospel teachings of Christ and in the lives of our Vincentian founders.