Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Extended Day Program
Provides a safe, structured, affordable, and enriching after-school environment for students from Transitional Kindergarten through 8th grade until 5 p.m.
About
Our Lady Of Rosary Of The Talpa School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952083038
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
411 S EVERGREEN AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90033-4410 United States
Website
www.ourladyoftalpaschool.org
Phone
(323)-261-0583
Email address
About
Our Lady of Talpa School in Los Angeles, CA, provides a Catholic education for students in Transitional Kindergarten through 8th grade. Rooted in the Gospel, the school empowers students with transformative education.
Mission
Our Lady of Talpa School's mission is to provide a transformative Catholic education to God's children rooted in the Gospel teachings of Christ and in the lives of our Vincentian founders.
