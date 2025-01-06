Our Nevada Judges
Donate to
Our Nevada Judges
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Our Nevada Judges
Shop to support
Our Nevada Judges
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Our Nevada Judges
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Judicial Education and Transparency
Informs and educates the public about the judiciary, bridging the gap between the courts and the community in Nevada.
About
Our Nevada Judges
Founded in
2023
EIN
931469266
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2569 WILD AMBROSIA AVE HENDERSON, Nevada 89074-2890 United States
Website
ournevadajudges.com
Phone
(170)-237-43530
Email address
-
About
Our Nevada Judges, founded in 2023, aims to inform, educate, and bridge the gap between the public and the judiciary in Nevada by providing access to cases and articles clarifying court competence.
Mission
Our Nevada Judges informs and educates, bridging the gap between the general public and the judiciary to improve understanding.
Looking for other organizations in
Nevada, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: