The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Our Saviour's Housing
Provides dignified shelter and housing for single adults experiencing homelessness.
English Learning Center
Offers English language education to adult immigrants and refugees.
Founded in
1941
EIN
951996086
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
1020 E RAMON RD PALM SPRINGS, California 92264-7702 United States
Website
oursaviors.org
Phone
(760)-327-5611
Email address
Our Savior Community Lutheran, est. 1941 in Palm Springs, is a welcoming faith community. Grounded in love, they embrace, equip, and empower all. A mainstay for 50+ years, they prioritize community and connection.
Mission
Our Savior's Palm Springs strives to be a unique community in the church body. We live to live the love of Jesus by embracing, equipping, and empowering people.
{Similar 1}
