About

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Paradise, CA, founded in 1941, is a vibrant church. It was tragically destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire, but rebuilt and reopened in 2021. The church offers traditional worship and the Life Recovery Journey program, a 12-step ministry based on Biblical principles.

Mission

Our Savior Lutheran Church's mission is to joyfully abide in God as they love, value, and serve all. They are located in Paradise, CA.