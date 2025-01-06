Our Savior Lutheran Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Sunday School & Adult Bible Study
Weekly Sunday School and Bible Study sessions for adults, fostering spiritual growth and community engagement.
Sunday Worship
Regular Sunday worship services, providing a space for communal prayer, reflection, and spiritual nourishment.
Weekday Bible Studies
Multiple weekday Bible study groups for in-depth learning and discussion of scripture.
Men's Breakfast
A monthly gathering for men to connect, share a meal, and engage in fellowship.
Founded in
1941
EIN
941612522
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
6404 PENTZ RD PARADISE, California 95969-3626 United States
Website
oslcparadise.org
Phone
(530)-877-7321
Email address
About
Our Savior Lutheran Church in Paradise, CA, founded in 1941, is a vibrant church. It was tragically destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire, but rebuilt and reopened in 2021. The church offers traditional worship and the Life Recovery Journey program, a 12-step ministry based on Biblical principles.
Mission
Our Savior Lutheran Church's mission is to joyfully abide in God as they love, value, and serve all. They are located in Paradise, CA.
