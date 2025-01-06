Overflow World Outreach
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Education Programs
Providing educational support to communities in need, both locally and globally.
Humanitarian Aid
Offering humanitarian assistance to those facing hardship, aiming to bring hope and help.
Religious Ministry
Supporting religious ministry and missionaries to spread their message.
About
Overflow World Outreach
Founded in
2023
EIN
934161192
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
2135 BELL HILL RD KELSEYVILLE, California 95451-8303 United States
Website
overflowworldoutreach.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Overflow World Outreach, founded in 2023, brings hope and help to those in need locally and globally. They support religious ministry, missionaries, and education while providing humanitarian aid. They aim to meet immediate needs and share the Gospel, partnering to make a lasting difference.
Mission
Overflow World Outreach serves the Kelseyville area from Bell Hill Rd, working to make a positive difference in the community with compassion and care.
{Similar 1}
