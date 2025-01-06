Oxbridge Academy Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Free Enterprise Institute
Hub for entrepreneurship and business innovation, offering curriculum in finance and economics.
Aviation Program
Program focused on aviation studies.
Artificial Intelligence Program
Program focused on artificial intelligence studies.
Cambridge Scholars Program
Program for Cambridge Scholars.
Founded in
2015
EIN
943435402
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3151 N MILITARY TRL WEST PALM BCH, Florida 33409-2730 United States
Website
www.oapb.org
Phone
(561)-972-9600
Email address
-
About
Oxbridge Academy Foundation Inc, founded in 2011 by William I. Koch, operates Oxbridge Academy, a premier college-preparatory school in West Palm Beach, FL, for grades 6-12. With a $50 million donation, Koch aimed to create a hands-on learning environment for students of all backgrounds. The school empowers students to meet the world boldly with initiative and kindness.
Mission
Oxbridge Academy's mission is to inspire wisdom through learning in an environment that fosters inquiry, collaboration, innovation and personal discovery.
City
State
