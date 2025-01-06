About

Oxbridge Academy Foundation Inc, founded in 2011 by William I. Koch, operates Oxbridge Academy, a premier college-preparatory school in West Palm Beach, FL, for grades 6-12. With a $50 million donation, Koch aimed to create a hands-on learning environment for students of all backgrounds. The school empowers students to meet the world boldly with initiative and kindness.

Mission

Oxbridge Academy's mission is to inspire wisdom through learning in an environment that fosters inquiry, collaboration, innovation and personal discovery.