Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival

Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Ozark Heritage Celebration
Preserves Arkansas moonshine heritage through education, live music, craft vendors, and celebrating Ozark history and culture, providing hope and healing to children.

Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival
Founded in
2024
EIN
922998382
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.3. Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BOX 1191 FAIRFIELD BAY, Arkansas 72088-1191 United States
Website
ozarkmoonshinefest.org
Phone
-
Email address

The Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival, founded in 2024, preserves Arkansas moonshine heritage through education and celebration, while providing hope and healing to children. The festival supports children's advocacy and enriches opportunities for arts, history, and culture in the Ozarks.
Mission
The Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival is dedicated to preserving our Arkansas moonshine heritage, while bringing hope and healing to children.
