Pacific Council On International Policy
Donate to
Pacific Council On International Policy
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Pacific Council On International Policy
Shop to support
Pacific Council On International Policy
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Pacific Council On International Policy
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mexico Initiative
Encourages dialogue on issues impacting Mexico, fostering understanding and collaboration.
Guantánamo Bay Observer Program
Monitors proceedings at Guantánamo Bay, promoting transparency and adherence to legal standards.
About
Pacific Council On International Policy
Founded in
1995
EIN
954520471
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
725 S FIGUEROA ST STE 450 LOS ANGELES, California 90017-5412 United States
Website
www.pacificcouncil.org
Phone
(121)-322-12000
Email address
About
The Pacific Council, founded in 1995, is committed to empowering Los Angeles and California to impact global issues. It connects leaders across sectors to discuss foreign policy and effect change, fostering a local-to-global perspective.
Mission
The Pacific Council is committed to building the capacity of Los Angeles and California for impact on global issues, discourse, and policy.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: