Arctic Program
Safeguards nature in the Arctic by helping local leaders establish parks and protections for wildlife and carbon storage.
Climate Program
Promotes a healthy climate by connecting local and global movements and catalyzing policy change.
Marine Program
Leads coalitions to establish marine protected areas, preserving diverse marine life.
Plastics Program
Works with communities to ban single-use plastics and challenges the growth of plastic production.
About
Pacific Environment And Resources Center
Founded in
1980
EIN
942628924
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
473 PINE STREET THIRD FLOOR SAN FRANCISCO, California 94104-2853 United States
Website
www.pacificenvironment.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Pacific Environment, founded in 1980, empowers communities to protect their well-being and the natural world. They focus on the Pacific Rim, including China, Russia, and the Alaskan Arctic, providing financial and expert support to grassroots leaders. Their work promotes transparency, public participation, and legal enforcement for lasting environmental and health protection.
Mission
Pacific Environment confronts our most urgent environmental issues by connecting local and global movements, catalyzing policy change, and inspiring action for the benefit of people and our planet.
