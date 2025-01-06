Pacific Institute For Studies In Development Environment And Securi

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Water Equity

Equipping frontline communities with tools and resources to improve access to safe water and sanitation, ensuring climate resilience.

Water Efficiency and Reuse

Developing research and analysis to drive water efficiency and reuse, sharing findings with organizations, utilities, and businesses.

Nature-Based Solutions

Increasing the use of nature-based solutions for climate-resilient water systems, supporting communities and ecosystems while reducing climate change.

Corporate Water Stewardship

Mobilizing the private sector to take water action, engaging CEOs to promote water resilience through initiatives like the CEO Water Mandate.

