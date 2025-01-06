Pacific Institute For Studies In Development Environment And Securi
Donate to
Pacific Institute For Studies In Development Environment And Securi
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Pacific Institute For Studies In Development Environment And Securi
Shop to support
Pacific Institute For Studies In Development Environment And Securi
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Pacific Institute For Studies In Development Environment And Securi
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Water Equity
Equipping frontline communities with tools and resources to improve access to safe water and sanitation, ensuring climate resilience.
Water Efficiency and Reuse
Developing research and analysis to drive water efficiency and reuse, sharing findings with organizations, utilities, and businesses.
Nature-Based Solutions
Increasing the use of nature-based solutions for climate-resilient water systems, supporting communities and ecosystems while reducing climate change.
Corporate Water Stewardship
Mobilizing the private sector to take water action, engaging CEOs to promote water resilience through initiatives like the CEO Water Mandate.
About
Pacific Institute For Studies In Development Environment And Securi
Founded in
1988
EIN
943050434
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
344 20TH STREET OAKLAND, California 94612-3505 United States
Website
pacinst.org
Phone
(510)-251-1600
Email address
About
The Pacific Institute, founded in 1988, addresses global water challenges. Their mission is to create and advance solutions so that society, the economy, and the environment have the water they need to thrive.
Mission
The Pacific Institute creates and advances solutions to the world's most pressing water challenges, ensuring a future where society, the economy, and the environment have the water they need to thrive.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: