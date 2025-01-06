Pacific Printing Industries Educational Trust
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Career Education Program
Promotes a strong future workforce in the print and graphics industry by encouraging students to explore career pathways.
1989
EIN
943099112
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
5800 S EASTERN AVE 400 LOS ANGELES, California 90040-0000 United States
Website
pibt.org
Phone
(800)-449-4898
Email address
About
The Pacific Printing Industries Educational Trust, founded in 1989, helps students explore printing industry careers. It supports creative, innovative students and aims to build a strong future workforce in the print and graphics sector.
Mission
The Ed Trust helps creative and innovative students explore careers in the printing industry, providing tools and opportunities to discover Print.
What $2,100 could fund instead: