The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Aviation Programs
Offers degrees in Aviation, preparing students for careers in the aviation industry.
Biology Programs
Provides various Biology degrees, focusing on life sciences and environmental studies.
Business Administration Programs
Offers Business Administration degrees with emphases in Accounting, Finance, and more.
Chemistry Programs
Provides Chemistry degrees, including Biochemistry, focusing on the study of matter.
Founded in
1947
EIN
941279798
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
1 ANGWIN AVE ANGWIN, California 94508-9713 United States
Website
www.puc.edu
Phone
(800)-862-7080
Email address
About
Pacific Union College, founded in 1882, is a Seventh-day Adventist learning community. It equips students to pursue wisdom and serve others in an academically outstanding and spiritually authentic environment. Located in Angwin, CA, it offers a Christ-centered education.
Mission
Pacific Union College is a community where you can experience academic excellence, an authentic spiritual experience, and opportunities to change the world.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
