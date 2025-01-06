Pacific University
Donate to
Pacific University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Pacific University
Shop to support
Pacific University
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Pacific University
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health Professions Programs
Offers programs in health professions such as optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy.
Biological and Biomedical Sciences
Provides undergraduate and graduate programs in biological and biomedical sciences.
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services
Offers programs for students interested in business, management, and marketing careers.
About
Pacific University
Founded in
1972
EIN
930386892
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2043 COLLEGE WAY FOREST GROVE, Oregon 97116-1756 United States
Website
www.pacificu.edu
Phone
(503)-352-6151
Email address
-
About
Pacific University, founded in 1849, is Oregon's oldest chartered university. Its mission is to inspire students to think, care, create, and pursue justice. Located in Forest Grove, it offers diverse programs in liberal arts and sciences, health professions, and education.
Mission
A diverse and sustainable community dedicated to discovery and excellence in teaching, scholarship and practice, Pacific University inspires students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in our world.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: