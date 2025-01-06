About

Pacific Whale Foundation, est. 1980, protects oceans through science & advocacy, inspiring environmental stewardship. Based in Maui, HI, they address threats to marine life via research, education, & conservation programs. Eco-tours fund their work, impacting Pacific environments & wildlife. They tackle issues like vessel collisions, pollution, & climate change.

Mission

Pacific Whale Foundation's mission is to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship through research, education and conservation programs.