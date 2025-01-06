Pacific Whale Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Ocean Camp
Educational camps for kids to learn about marine life during school breaks.
Keiki Whalewatch
Whalewatch program for children.
Ohana Center
Community outreach program.
Menehune Water Delivery Project
Delivers water to those in need.
About
Pacific Whale Foundation
Founded in
1985
EIN
990207417
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection > Ocean Conservation
Address
300 MAALAEA RD STE 211 WAILUKU, Hawaii 96793-5922 United States
Website
pacificwhale.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Pacific Whale Foundation, est. 1980, protects oceans through science & advocacy, inspiring environmental stewardship. Based in Maui, HI, they address threats to marine life via research, education, & conservation programs. Eco-tours fund their work, impacting Pacific environments & wildlife. They tackle issues like vessel collisions, pollution, & climate change.
Mission
Pacific Whale Foundation's mission is to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship through research, education and conservation programs.
City
State
