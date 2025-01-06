Paite Unau North America Association
Paite Unau North America Association
Paite Unau North America Association
Paite Unau North America Association
Paite Unau North America Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Education Initiatives
Provides educational resources for underprivileged children and war victims, ensuring access to learning opportunities and preservation of cultural heritage.
About
Paite Unau North America Association
Founded in
2024
EIN
934969286
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
14 S 7TH ST KANSAS CITY, Kansas 66101-3831 United States
Website
paiteunau.in
Phone
(191)-354-88831
Email address
About
Mission
Uniting Paite tribes to preserve culture and support underprivileged communities through education and humanitarian efforts.

