Donate to
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Shop to support
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Infant/Toddler Ministry & King's Kids
Provides care and early learning for children aged 12 months to 5 years.
Children's Sunday School and Worship
Offers Sunday School and worship experiences tailored for children aged 2-10 years.
Family Ministries
Programs and support for families of all ages and stages.
Youth Ministry
Engages students in grades 6-12 with faith-based activities and community.
Founded in
1966
EIN
956126100
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
300 N CENTRAL AVE # 304 COMPTON, California 90220-1467 United States
Website
ebcla.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Palm Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles brings people together in Compton, California, offering a welcoming place for worship, fellowship, and spiritual growth.
{Similar 1}
