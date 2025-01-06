Palmer College Of Chiropratic- West
Palmer College Of Chiropratic- West
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Doctor of Chiropractic Program
A 10-trimester program blending chiropractic philosophy with hands-on clinical skills, preparing students for successful chiropractic careers.
About
Palmer College Of Chiropratic- West
Founded in
1979
EIN
942515428
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education - Universities And Colleges
Address
90 E TASMAN DR SAN JOSE, California 95134-1617 United States
Website
www.palmer.edu
Phone
(800)-722-3648
Email address
About
Palmer College of Chiropractic-West, founded in 1979, contributes to the well-being of individuals and society through leadership in chiropractic education, research, and service. Located in San Jose, CA, it promotes learning, delivers healthcare, engages communities and advances knowledge through research.
Mission
The mission of Palmer College of Chiropractic is to promote learning, deliver health care, engage our communities and advance knowledge through research.
