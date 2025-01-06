Palmyra Community Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarships
Providing scholarships to graduating seniors from Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Network
Providing food, funding, community, and education/resources to the community of Palmyra, WI.
Founded in
2024
EIN
990390164
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 38 PALMYRA, Nebraska 68418-0038 United States
Website
palmyracommunityfoundation.com
Phone
(262)-495-2101
Email address
-
About
Mission
Palmyra Community Foundation Inc uplifts Palmyra, Nebraska by supporting local initiatives and projects that strengthen the community and enhance residents’ lives.
