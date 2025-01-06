Palo Alto Humane Society
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Emergency Veterinary Help Program
Provides financial assistance to pet owners facing urgent, unmanageable veterinary expenses, paying directly to clinics.
Spay and Neuter Program
Offers a voucher program to spay and neuter animals, preventing overpopulation and promoting animal health.
Visiting Pals
Brings companion animals to senior centers, mental health organizations, schools, and libraries for therapeutic visits.
Siena's Hope Fundraiser
Raises funds through handcrafted pet hats (minimum $20 donation) to support spaying and neutering services.
Founded in
1953
EIN
941358297
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
PO BOX 60715 PALO ALTO, California 94306-0715 United States
Website
www.paloaltohumane.org
Phone
(650)-424-1901
Email address
Palo Alto Humane Society, est. 1908, inspires compassionate communities through intervention, education, and advocacy. They keep pets and people together with vet bill assistance, create human-animal connections with programs like Visiting Pals, and fight pet overpopulation through spay/neuter programs. Originally founded to stop the shooting of stray dogs, PAHS helps animals throughout the Peninsula.
Mission
For over a century, Palo Alto Humane Society has worked to alleviate animal suffering, increase public sensitivity to animal issues, and elevate the status of animals in our society.
What $2,100 could fund instead: