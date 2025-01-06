About

Palo Alto Humane Society, est. 1908, inspires compassionate communities through intervention, education, and advocacy. They keep pets and people together with vet bill assistance, create human-animal connections with programs like Visiting Pals, and fight pet overpopulation through spay/neuter programs. Originally founded to stop the shooting of stray dogs, PAHS helps animals throughout the Peninsula.

Mission

For over a century, Palo Alto Humane Society has worked to alleviate animal suffering, increase public sensitivity to animal issues, and elevate the status of animals in our society.