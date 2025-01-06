Palo Alto Players-Peninsula Center Stage






Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Theatrical Productions
Offering a season of comedies, dramas, classics, and musicals with local artists.
Volunteer Program
Engaging community members through ushering, box office support, backstage work, and administrative tasks.
About
Palo Alto Players-Peninsula Center Stage
Founded in
1979
EIN
942295483
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
1305 MIDDLEFIELD RD PALO ALTO, California 94301-3354 United States
Website
paplayers.org
Phone
(650)-329-0891
Email address
About
Palo Alto Players, founded in 1931, is the San Francisco Peninsula's first and longest-running theatre. Based in the Lucie Stern Theatre, they produce comedies, dramas, classics, and musicals, committed to providing meaningful theatre experiences that enrich the community.
Mission
PALO ALTO PLAYERS-PENINSULA CENTER STAGE enriches the Palo Alto community by presenting live theater experiences that inspire, entertain, and bring people together.
