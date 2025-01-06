About

Palo Alto Players, founded in 1931, is the San Francisco Peninsula's first and longest-running theatre. Based in the Lucie Stern Theatre, they produce comedies, dramas, classics, and musicals, committed to providing meaningful theatre experiences that enrich the community.

Mission

PALO ALTO PLAYERS-PENINSULA CENTER STAGE enriches the Palo Alto community by presenting live theater experiences that inspire, entertain, and bring people together.