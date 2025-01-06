Palolo Chinese Home
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Palolo Wellness Program
Provides home-based services for seniors, including companionship, light housekeeping, and personal care to help with daily living activities.
Meals-to-Go
Provides meals for seniors.
About
Palolo Chinese Home
Founded in
1945
EIN
990073521
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Senior Assisted Living
Address
2459 10TH AVE HONOLULU, Hawaii 96816-3051 United States
Website
palolohome.org
Phone
(808)-748-4911
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1896, Palolo Chinese Home provides long-term care to Hawaii's elders of all ethnicities. Its mission is to educate, support, and care for seniors and their families, providing quality care in a culturally sensitive setting.
Mission
Providing a continuum of quality care in a culturally sensitive family setting, Palolo Chinese Home educates, supports, and cares for seniors and their families.
